Mistakes Everyone Makes With Their Fridge

Okay, so you probably don't want to store small dairy items like cheese and yogurt in the back of your fridge where it is not visible, but what about the door? Welp, turns out that isn't a great place for dairy either. While the door may seem like a convenient, grab-and-go solution, it has the least stable temperature. If you think about it, this makes perfect sense. Every time you open and close the door on your fridge the temperature fluctuates, particularly in the door since it is farthest away from the interior when open. With this in mind, choosing to keep highly perishable dairy items in the fridge isn't your best bet if you want to keep them fresh for as long as possible. Which you do. In fact, the door is the worst place to store cheese and the one place you don't want to store milk.

The best place to put milk in your fridge is in the back on one of the shelves because that is where it is the coldest. I know, perishable items in the rear are supposed to be a big no-no, but thanks to milk cartons being tall, they shouldn't lose their visibility. As for cheese, one of your fridge's crisper drawers could be its new home, as long as you have space. If not, keep it on one of the shelves, but toward the front so it doesn't get too cold and become dry.