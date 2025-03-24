Are Lentils Really A Good Source Of Protein? Which Kind Has The Most?

Many people know that lentils belong to the legume family, providing B vitamins, iron, folate, and potassium, which helps decrease high blood pressure. But did you know that lentils are also a great plant-based protein source? Food Republic spoke with Jem Mantiri, a vegan food recipe blogger at The Fruity Jem, who noted that although "lentils are high in plant-based protein ... they don't match the complete amino acid profile of meat."

Nutritionally, a 100-gram serving of cooked lentils contains 9 grams of protein and 116 calories. By comparison, a similar-sized serving of ground beef (100 grams or 3.5 ounces) has 26 grams of protein and 217 calories. However, Mantiri points out that "pairing [lentils] with grains, nuts, or seeds creates a complete protein."

In the United States, the most common types of lentils are green, black, brown, yellow, red, and orange, with protein content varying by variety. According to Mantiri, "brown and green lentils have the highest protein content, while red and yellow lentils are slightly lower."