The Ingredient Shortcut That Will Definitely Ruin Your Tiramisu

Nailing a tiramisu is a precise dance. With such delicate ingredients, the flavors and textures need to stack up and complement each other just right, or else you risk the entire dessert falling out of balance and losing its magic. While it may be tempting to cut a corner here and there, there's one ingredient in a tiramisu you should never take a shortcut with, according to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and Dragonfly Cakes CEO: the espresso.

According to D'Aniello, the use of instant coffee is a mistake that can ruin the depth of flavor a perfect tiramisu should always contain. "Espresso has natural caramel and chocolatey notes that balance the mascarpone and sugar. Instant coffee, on the other hand, can taste flat and overly bitter, leaving an artificial aftertaste," she tells Food Republic exclusively. The espresso is meant to soak into the rest of the dish, especially the ladyfingers that serve as the backbone for the dessert, so if that flavor is off, the entire plate will taste off.

"If you've ever had a tiramisu that just tastes like sugar and bitterness instead of a rich coffee dessert, instant coffee is probably to blame," says D'Aniello. It's also important to ensure that the coffee has time to cool, as dipping the ladyfinger cookies into hot coffee can make them turn soggy earlier than you'd want. It also can warm the mascarpone, which could cause lumps when it mixes with eggs.