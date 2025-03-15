Move Over Potatoes! Avocado Is The Substitute You Need To Try For Fries
If you thought avocados were reserved solely for your avocado toast and guacamole, you're missing out. Battering and deep-frying slices of avocado will create a surprisingly delicious snack that combines the best of both worlds: crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. With a quick dunk in batter, this tasty fruit is transformed into a golden, crunchy snack similar to fries, that are full of flavor and texture. We dare say they could even rival potatoes, the mighty king of the French fry.
The recipe for avocado fries is simple, and begins by slicing two ripe avocados into wedge shapes – it's important they are ripe yet firm, so make sure to follow the hidden color code to determine an avocado's ripeness. Then, carefully dip each wedge into a batter made from flour, egg, salt and pepper. For extra crunch, you can also coat them in breadcrumbs or panko before frying. When they hit the hot oil, they'll bubble up and turn golden, creating a perfect crispy outer layer.
If you don't have a deep fryer, don't worry — you can make crispy avocado fries using other methods, such as baking them in the oven. And for an even healthier twist, try tossing them in the air fryer. No matter how you choose to prepare this savory snack, what you are left with is a platter of crispy, delicious avocado fries that are perfect for every occasion.
How to serve your avocado fries
A crispy batch of avocado fries can be the star of your next barbecue or dinner party. You can serve this crunchy side alongside burgers with an array of dipping sauces — think zesty chipotle mayo, tangy buffalo sauce, or a simple onion dip — to let guests customize their experience. You can also amp up the spice by adding chili powder, cumin, or even a sprinkle of lime zest to the batter prior to frying. For an extra crispy coating, double-dip the avocado slices in breadcrumbs, ensuring they stay crunchy even after cooling.
In addition to using them as a substitute for fries, try layering your crunchy avocado fries into a wrap or on top of ground beef in tacos for extra texture. These battered bites will also add an interesting crunch to a salad or grain bowl with quinoa, roasted vegetables, and black beans. For a breakfast twist, pair them with scrambled eggs and crispy bacon for a unique, savory mouthful in the morning — or chop them into bite-sized pieces and toss them into a breakfast hash with roasted potatoes and chorizo. The creamy texture of avocado works wonderfully alongside meat, cheese, and vegetables alike, making them a versatile addition to any meal.