How To Create Adorable Popcorn Shapes With Your Buttercream

When it comes to crafting the perfect buttercream popcorn kernels, nailing the consistency is key. First, decide on what kind of buttercream you want to use. There's French, Swiss, and Italian buttercream – all are similar with a few crucial differences. French buttercream is richer than the other two due to its use of egg yolks, but it's not great for piping. Italian holds its shape the best, while Swiss is a lighter frosting than its counterparts.

There's also American buttercream, which is simpler to prepare than the former three, but can be overwhelmingly sweet. American buttercream's use of powdered sugar can also leave it with a grainy texture, which is why Russian buttercream may be better. This frosting style starts with a base of sweetened condensed milk, eliminating the texture issue. Ultimately, the right kind of buttercream for decorating comes down to your personal flavor and texture preferences.

Once your buttercream is ready, the piping of the popcorn shape should be pretty simple, though Sandy Folsom does have one other piece of advice. "We'd recommend piping these onto parchment paper and then placing in the fridge for 10-15 minutes before transferring them to your cake or cupcakes to help them hold their shape," the expert shared. If you get to this step and realize you don't have a piping bag, don't worry. There's a simple parchment paper hack to replace it. Just take a sheet of parchment paper, roll it into a cone, cut the bottom tip off, and frost to your heart's content.