Tequila can make or break a night out, depending on what you're drinking. The spectrum of tequila can be easily categorized by the length of time the distillate was left to age. This aging process is what alters the color of tequila. However, both blanco and cristalino are clear despite their large variance in age. Enter, the magic of filtering, the Uno reverse of aging, the Botox of aged tequila.

To be allowed to label a spirit "tequila," you need to meet some exacting standards. The Mexican government has one crucial ratio for authentication: 51% of the distillate has to come from the blue agave plant, specifically. You'll notice that many high-quality brands will boast on their labels when their products supersede the minimum threshold of 51%.

Which brings us to the different types of tequila. Rather than undergoing a lengthy aging process following distillation, blanco tequila will be aged for at most two months if not immediately bottled. Reposado tequila, on the other hand, will be rested anywhere between two to 12 months. Then there's añejo, which is where we get most cristalino. This type will be rested for one to three years, with anything aged longer than three years considered an extra añejo.