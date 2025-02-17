Never Combine These Drinks With Tequila

There are some mixers you ostensibly should not combine with tequila. Whether mixed drink or cocktail, at least with the good ones worth splurging for, a drink is all about balancing the flavors of the spirit and the mixer. Sometimes, the conception of a beverage can get muddled by too many competing flavors, with off-putting results.

It's easy to get in your head about what to add or not to add; the simplest analogy for making great drinks is to think of each component as part of a meal. Your spirit is the protein; liqueur, citrus, or soda is your sauce or side dish, and bitters should be treated like your seasonings. You wouldn't prepare fresh fish tacos only to serve them over mashed potatoes. Not that there's anything wrong with mashed potatoes, but the rich creaminess in the potatoes doesn't exactly pair well with the tacos.

Making mixed drinks with spirits works the same way. You want to embrace the light, fresh notes of cactus, grass, and bright citrus in blanco tequilas, or the subtle baking spices in an aged reposado tequila with the right mixer. Just make sure you know which tequila to buy and which to avoid. Move over "What Not To Wear;" this is what not to mix ... with tequila.