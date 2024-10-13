All Tequilas Need To Follow One Crucial Ratio For Authentication

Served in a shot glass with salt and lime or shaken in a fresh batch of spicy margaritas — whatever your preference, any tequila must follow one crucial rule to be considered authentic; 51% of its fermentable sugar must come from the blue agave plant.

The Mexican government has strict regulations regarding what counts as tequila. Its source, production, manufacturing, and bottling all must meet specific standards. Even the label has to follow guidelines and display certain details on the front and reverse side of the bottle.

125 species of agave grow in Mexico, but only one can be used to make tequila — the Blue Weber Agave, commonly known as the blue agave. Regulations permit additives like caramel coloring, natural oak or Encino oak extract, glycerin, or sugar-based syrup to soften the tequila's flavor — a process called mellowing. But, only up to 49%. Because, according to the rules, all tequila must meet that formulation ratio: 51% of fermentable sugar must come from the blue agave.