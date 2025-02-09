Give Your Old-Fashioned A Mexican Kick With One Easy Swap

The old fashioned is not only a classic cocktail but, in fact, the original tipple that quietly signaled the golden age of cocktails in the 1800s. A combination of spirit (specifically whiskey), sugar, water, and bitters, this is an elegant yet simple drink that offers an ideal base for customization; arguably, the most famous iteration is the Oaxaca old fashioned.

Created around 2007 by Phil Ward at the influential New York bar Death & Co, the Oaxaca capitalized on the growing interest in mezcal, which is chiefly made in Oaxaca — hence the drink's name. The whiskey gets sidelined for a combination of mezcal and reposado tequila, whose inspired substitution created what is now one of the modern classic cocktails. Simply start with a standard classic old fashioned recipe and just substitute the whiskey for one part mezcal, three parts reposado. Then, add agave to your personal taste; a good starting point is one spoonful.

Despite being made from agave, both tequila and mezcal can pinch hit for whiskey in the right circumstances. Because reposado tequila is aged — between two to 12 months in oak barrels — it possesses a bit of a whiskey profile, offering a range of flavors that can include, spice, caramel, and fruit. As it is aged less than the deeper expressions like añejo, it isn't so intense that it competes with the smoky depth of the mezcal. Several other adjustments create its unique flavor profile.

First, agave syrup replaces the sugar, and a flamed orange peel expressed over the top of the drink stands in for the standard, fresh peel. In fact, some versions of the Oaxacan use chocolate or mole bitters to play to the Mexican theme.