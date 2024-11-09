Cook Frozen Tater Tots In The Air Fryer For Restaurant-Level Crunch
One of the most popular forms of the versatile potato is the tater tot. A popular buy from the frozen food aisle, these golden nuggets can be cooked to restaurant-level perfection in the air fryer, so if you have one, you're in luck.
And, as if producing crunchy, crispy tater tots wasn't enough, the air fryer is also smaller and quicker to use than a regular oven. Preheating the air fryer takes about five minutes at the most, while preheating an oven can take up to 15 minutes. Once it's heated up, air fryer tater tots only take about 15 minutes to cook, while oven tater tots can take 30 minutes or more.
But even when using the air fryer, make sure to avoid the common mistake of letting your tater tots thaw before cooking them. The tots will come out soggy and you'll lose that crispiness you're craving. Instead, grab the bag fresh from the freezer and set your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. Once it's done preheating, add your tots (always measure with the heart when it comes to potatoes), and remember to shake the basket halfway through. Most air fryers have a feature that will notify you at the half-way mark that it's time to flip the food. This ensures the tots get cooked evenly on all sides and that you'll get the perfect crunch your favorite restaurant will envy.
Tater tots can be used in a variety of dishes
Now that you've figured out your cooking method, you're looking for not only that restaurant-style crunch, but that restaurant-style flavor. Luckily, tater tots are versatile and can be enjoyed on their own or in a variety of dishes.
If you want your tater tots to pack a little more punch, toss them in oil and season them with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, or your favorite spice mix before putting them in the air fryer, just like you would with fresh potatoes. You may want to hold off on the salt, because frozen tater tots are often pre salted. To take this crispy snack to the next level, you can add toppings like bacon bits or cheese before cooking them.
You can also incorporate your tots into a larger dish, like in these 12 hacks to elevate your frozen tater tots. Those perfectly crispy tots you just whipped up can be used as chips at the bottom of a nacho dish, or added as a top layer to a casserole dish before baking in the oven. Any way you slice it, frozen tots cooked in the air fryer are perfect to enjoy by themselves or make any dish better.