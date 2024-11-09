Cook Frozen Tater Tots In The Air Fryer For Restaurant-Level Crunch

One of the most popular forms of the versatile potato is the tater tot. A popular buy from the frozen food aisle, these golden nuggets can be cooked to restaurant-level perfection in the air fryer, so if you have one, you're in luck.

And, as if producing crunchy, crispy tater tots wasn't enough, the air fryer is also smaller and quicker to use than a regular oven. Preheating the air fryer takes about five minutes at the most, while preheating an oven can take up to 15 minutes. Once it's heated up, air fryer tater tots only take about 15 minutes to cook, while oven tater tots can take 30 minutes or more.

But even when using the air fryer, make sure to avoid the common mistake of letting your tater tots thaw before cooking them. The tots will come out soggy and you'll lose that crispiness you're craving. Instead, grab the bag fresh from the freezer and set your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. Once it's done preheating, add your tots (always measure with the heart when it comes to potatoes), and remember to shake the basket halfway through. Most air fryers have a feature that will notify you at the half-way mark that it's time to flip the food. This ensures the tots get cooked evenly on all sides and that you'll get the perfect crunch your favorite restaurant will envy.