The Pasta Sauces You Should Definitely Avoid Freezing For Later

Freezing your pasta sauce can be a great way to meal prep and ensure none of your homemade sauce goes to waste. However, not every sauce will freeze and thaw well. Food Republic spoke to Joshua Frias, Executive Chef at Naples Ristorante e Bar in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California for the inside scoop on what to freeze and what not.

"Some sauces can be frozen with no negative effect, like tomato sauce or a meat ragu," said Frias "But for some sauces, spending time in the freezer can be a death sentence, " Frias said.

"In general, you never want to freeze an emulsified sauce such as hollandaise, mayonnaise, piccata, or beurre blanc sauces. These sauces are based on two liquids that would normally not blend together (i.e. oil and vinegar), combined into a smooth, velvety sauce using emulsifiers which have molecules that are able to attract and hold together both liquids temporarily in a bonded state," he explained. In other words, when you freeze an emulsified sauce, the different components freeze at different rates, meaning the liquids separate, and your sauce loses that smooth texture.

Cream-based sauces like a rich alfredo or a cream of mushroom sauce are also problematic. Frias warns, "Cream sauces are also not ideal for freezing since dairy can become unpleasant after spending time in the freezer. Again, just like with emulsified sauces, freezing causes internal components within the cream to freeze at different rates." He notes that while some techniques can fix a separated cream sauce, it's often best to avoid freezing these sauces altogether.