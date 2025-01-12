How To Fix Split Hollandaise Sauce

Hollandaise sauce is one of those recipes that can strike fear into the hearts of home chefs, but when you get it right, it's oh so worth it. After all, there would be no classic eggs Benedict without this silky creation.

Hollandaise is a deceptively simple combination of melted butter and warm egg yolks whisked together to create an emulsion — a fancy way of describing the process of forcing two liquids that normally don't mix to combine, like mayonnaise or salad dressing. However, Hollandaise only comes together under specific conditions. If you use too much butter or let the temperature get too high or low, the sauce can break, resulting in a greasy, grainy mess (as opposed to the desired shiny and smooth texture). If this happens to you, there's no need to panic — there's an easy fix. Simply grab an extra egg yolk and a clean bowl, whisk the yolk over a pot of simmering water, and then gradually mix in the broken sauce.

The entire balance of Hollandaise sauce relies on lecithin in the yolks, which acts as an emulsifier. Each yolk can only hold so much fat in suspension, so adding a new egg yolk doubles the amount of lecithin. Be sure to slowly add the broken sauce into the new egg yolk — never the other way around. This will reset the emulsion.