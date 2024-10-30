One Canned Soup Is Your Answer To An Unbelievably Easy Pasta Sauce
Not a fan of store-bought pasta sauce but don't have time to make your own from scratch? Consider this secret-weapon: cream of mushroom soup! Simply warm one 10.5-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup (make sure to choose a top-rated cream of mushroom brand) over medium heat on a stovetop for about 5 minutes or until heated through. Make sure to purchase regular cream of mushroom soup, not the condensed version. If you only have condensed soup, add water as instructed on the label before heating it.
Boil 8 ounces of uncooked fettuccine pasta noodles in water according to the package instructions or until it reaches the desired tenderness. If you don't have fettuccine noodles (which are often a gold-standard for cream-based sauces due to a ribbon-like shape), consider fusilli, bowtie, or egg noodles instead. Add the pasta to your warmed cream of mushroom soup and mix well to create a flavorful meal.
Try a loaded version of cream of mushroom pasta
Elevate cream of mushroom pasta sauce by adding a few extra ingredients before mixing it with the cooked pasta. Combine the sauce with sour cream, heavy cream, or half and half to create a richer flavor and creamier texture. Add chicken broth in addition to or instead of the cream to enhance the savory taste. Give your pasta cream sauce an extra kick with a touch of Worcestershire sauce, diced onions, and minced garlic. Sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on top for a lasting burst of flavor or add a protein like sliced grilled cachaca chicken.
To reinforce the flavor of the soup, incorporate mouth-watering grilled mushrooms into your dish. If the pasta sauce is too runny, gradually incorporate flour (as part of a roux or mixed with water) until it reaches the desired thickness. While the sauce mixture is heating, sprinkle it with thyme, parsley, or dried oregano to further enhance the incredible flavor of your cream of mushroom sauce. Top your flavorful dish with basil to add a touch of freshness that will impress your dinner guests. If you have leftover cream of mushroom soup and need a quick dish for a separate meal, use it as an ingredient in ultra savory mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, or your favorite tuna casserole.