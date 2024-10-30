One Canned Soup Is Your Answer To An Unbelievably Easy Pasta Sauce

Not a fan of store-bought pasta sauce but don't have time to make your own from scratch? Consider this secret-weapon: cream of mushroom soup! Simply warm one 10.5-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup (make sure to choose a top-rated cream of mushroom brand) over medium heat on a stovetop for about 5 minutes or until heated through. Make sure to purchase regular cream of mushroom soup, not the condensed version. If you only have condensed soup, add water as instructed on the label before heating it.

Boil 8 ounces of uncooked fettuccine pasta noodles in water according to the package instructions or until it reaches the desired tenderness. If you don't have fettuccine noodles (which are often a gold-standard for cream-based sauces due to a ribbon-like shape), consider fusilli, bowtie, or egg noodles instead. Add the pasta to your warmed cream of mushroom soup and mix well to create a flavorful meal.