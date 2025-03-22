Craving Crispy? Here Is The McDonald's Fry Dupe That Hits The Spot Without The Drive-Thru

For the times when the cravings come on strong and only McDonald's fries will do, but you don't have time to hit the drive-thru, Walmart has you covered. Their ultra-thin fries have earned quite a reputation online for closely resembling the beloved fast food classic, offering that perfect crispy texture and golden color that McDonald's fries are famous for. And the best part about them is that you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to satisfy your fast food yearnings.

Walmart's thin-cut fries, which are available in the frozen section, are pre-seasoned, which gives them that irresistibly salty, crisp flavor that's reminiscent of McDonald's fries. After only a few minutes in the oven or air fryer, these fries come out just as delicious as those you'd expect from your favorite fast food joint (You may not be able to use the same type of oil that McDonald's uses for its fries, though).

Not only are these fries a great alternative when you're craving fast food flavor at home, but they also provide a more affordable option for families or anyone looking to recreate the McDonald's experience. Whether you're pairing them with a homemade burger or enjoying them as a snack, Walmart's thin-cut fries are sure to satisfy your crispy fry cravings.