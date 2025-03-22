Craving Crispy? Here Is The McDonald's Fry Dupe That Hits The Spot Without The Drive-Thru
For the times when the cravings come on strong and only McDonald's fries will do, but you don't have time to hit the drive-thru, Walmart has you covered. Their ultra-thin fries have earned quite a reputation online for closely resembling the beloved fast food classic, offering that perfect crispy texture and golden color that McDonald's fries are famous for. And the best part about them is that you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to satisfy your fast food yearnings.
Walmart's thin-cut fries, which are available in the frozen section, are pre-seasoned, which gives them that irresistibly salty, crisp flavor that's reminiscent of McDonald's fries. After only a few minutes in the oven or air fryer, these fries come out just as delicious as those you'd expect from your favorite fast food joint (You may not be able to use the same type of oil that McDonald's uses for its fries, though).
Not only are these fries a great alternative when you're craving fast food flavor at home, but they also provide a more affordable option for families or anyone looking to recreate the McDonald's experience. Whether you're pairing them with a homemade burger or enjoying them as a snack, Walmart's thin-cut fries are sure to satisfy your crispy fry cravings.
How to elevate Walmart's thin-cut fries for a restaurant-worthy meal
While Walmart's thin-cut fries are delicious on their own, there are plenty of ways to take them to the next level for a more indulgent experience. If you're looking to recreate the iconic McDonald's fry experience, try pairing them with your favorite dipping sauces, like ketchup, barbecue sauce, or even a creamy ranch. But why stop there?
For a restaurant-worthy twist, take your Walmart thin-cut fries to the next level by turning them into the perfect side for a homemade Big Mac. Whip up your own Big Mac by stacking two beef patties (or chicken patties, if you want to create your own version of the comforting Chicken Big Mac) with shredded lettuce, pickles, diced onions, and a slice of American cheese on a sesame seed bun — don't forget your own secret burger sauce, made with mayo, mustard and pickles.
The beauty of Walmart's thin-cut fries is that they're a blank canvas, ready to be transformed into whatever fry dish you're craving. Whether you're making a quick snack, serving them as a side for dinner, or turning them into a decadent meal, these fries offer endless possibilities for customization, allowing you to enjoy professional-quality fries without ever having to leave your home.