Why You Should Start Frying Your Chicken In Duck Fat

When it comes to fried chicken, everyone has their own way of doing it. In Malaysia, there's ayam goreng gilded with turmeric and dried chilies. In Korea, chicken thighs are segmented into easy-to-scoff bites and double dredged in potato or corn starch before they're fried for a famously crunchy crust. There really is no shortage of international styles of fried chicken to take inspiration from – but one cuisine you might not immediately put on that list is French cooking. Okay, yes, the French aren't exactly known for frying chicken themselves, but you could add a little touch of la grande cuisine to your next batch by frying your chicken in duck fat. While not unique to French cooking, they really do use a lot of it (especially in the south-west of France, famed for its confit de canard.)

Though it might be more common to fry chicken in vegetable oil, peanut oil, or shortening, duck fat has a surprisingly high smoke point and, as such, holds up well to the trials of deep frying. It also has the benefit of imparting a much deeper, more complex flavor to your chicken than any of those other fats could possibly muster. It has a richness to it, which will add a luxurious, subtly savory topcoat to your chicken (or just about anything else you fry in it. And it'll get more than hot enough to give you a tooth-chippingly crispy crust while also infusing a little French je ne sais quoi.