Green Mimosas Are The Perfect Way To Kickstart St. Patrick's Day: How To Achieve The Signature Color

St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of all things Irish, even if you or any of your ancestors do not hail from the Emerald Isle. In truly American fashion, people in the U.S. have turned this holiday into a reason for general revelry, from street parades to eating corned beef (which isn't actually an Irish tradition). Whether you're hosting a soirée or just want to get into the spirit with a themed brunch for your inner circle, you have to serve up green mimosas. These festive cocktails are made with the traditional champagne and orange juice, then turned green with the addition of blue curaçao (no food dyes needed here, as with the McDonald's Shamrock Shake).

Remember your primary colors? Red, blue, and yellow all mix to make every other hue on the color wheel. Orange juice tends to be a paler orange or a deeper yellow, so that mixed with the azure blue curaçao is what gives these mimosas their beautiful emerald glow. And the flavor profile of blue curaçao is also well-suited to mimosas, thanks to its orange-forward and slightly sweet taste. However, when mixed with champagne, this liqueur packs a punch with an ABV of around 25%, so be aware of that before you start imbibing.