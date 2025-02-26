A Major Florida Orange Juice Company Could Be Headed For Bankruptcy

Got an open bottle of orange juice in your fridge? If it's from the major brand Tropicana you should maybe enjoy it while you can because the company, technically Tropicana Brands Group (which also owns Naked, plus other juice beverages like KeVita Kombucha and Izze sparkling water) is in dire straits financially, and it might be looking down the barrel of bankruptcy.

CNN reports that the French private equity firm that has the controlling stake in Tropicana, PAI Partners, actually had to loan the company $30 million to help it stay solvent while its revenue dropped 4% in just the last quarter alone. In September 2024, the company reported to its backers that its profits would stay about the same as the previous year's, which was nearly $40 million less than it had anticipated. This is despite Tropicana Brands Group's attempts to bring its other, non-OJ drinks, like Naked smoothies, to consumers' attention. Might it be time to start sourcing your juice from concentrate?