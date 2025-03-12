The Fragrant Herb That'll Upgrade Your Gin Cocktails
Herbs aren't just fragrant, green decorations for your kitchen window — they belong in your homemade pesto and pasta salad, as well as your cocktails. Just as each herb has a unique flavor, so too do different liquors — and it's helpful to understand how to pair them. Kat Gallardo, Master Bartender at Four Flamingos, offered her expertise on one tasty herb that lends itself well to gin-based cocktails: Thai basil.
"Thai basil has a unique flavor profile — more anise-forward and spicier than traditional basil," she explained. "With its peppery and citrus notes, I would lean toward pairing Thai basil with a New World-style gin like St. Augustine." Gallardo also noted how, "New World gin downplays juniper dominance, allowing Thai basil's herbal and peppery notes to shine without being overpowering." This is in comparison to Old World (or traditional) gin, which has an earthier, more juniper-forward taste.
To add Thai basil to your gin, Gallardo warns against the common method of muddling. "Too often, herbs like mint and basil are over-muddled, releasing bitter compounds that can negatively impact the drink," she said. Instead, she relies on a more direct approach. "I recommend infusing the herb into the spirit by taking a handful of leaves and steeping them in gin for one or two days," she explained. Her pro-tip for infusing herbs is to taste-test the infusion daily. "Once you've reached your desired flavor profile, strain the gin, bottle it, or go straight to making your cocktail."
Tips for making the best Thai basil cocktail
Whether you're new to the cocktail-making game or simply want to improve your skills, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your drink's flavor. Although Thai Basil provides lots of bold flavor on its own, you can complement and balance out its spicy, anise-like taste with citrusy or sweet ingredients. For example, you could add fresh lemon or lime juice to brighten up the cocktail or add some cucumber for a refreshing contrast. Honey and agave are great options as well if you're looking for something on the sweeter side.
Using Thai basil in your cocktail is also a great opportunity to experiment with Thai-inspired ingredients, such as lemongrass, coconut, and chili, all of which bring out a different quality in Thai basil. For specific cocktails to make, Kat Gallardo suggests a classic Negroni cocktail or Basil Martini, which "can truly maximize the impact of the basil, enhancing both aroma and depth of flavor," particularly when using the infusion method. For a finishing touch, garnish your gin cocktail with a fresh Thai basil leaf — its vibrant color and aroma will enhance both the look and flavor of your drink.