The Fragrant Herb That'll Upgrade Your Gin Cocktails

Herbs aren't just fragrant, green decorations for your kitchen window — they belong in your homemade pesto and pasta salad, as well as your cocktails. Just as each herb has a unique flavor, so too do different liquors — and it's helpful to understand how to pair them. Kat Gallardo, Master Bartender at Four Flamingos, offered her expertise on one tasty herb that lends itself well to gin-based cocktails: Thai basil.

"Thai basil has a unique flavor profile — more anise-forward and spicier than traditional basil," she explained. "With its peppery and citrus notes, I would lean toward pairing Thai basil with a New World-style gin like St. Augustine." Gallardo also noted how, "New World gin downplays juniper dominance, allowing Thai basil's herbal and peppery notes to shine without being overpowering." This is in comparison to Old World (or traditional) gin, which has an earthier, more juniper-forward taste.

To add Thai basil to your gin, Gallardo warns against the common method of muddling. "Too often, herbs like mint and basil are over-muddled, releasing bitter compounds that can negatively impact the drink," she said. Instead, she relies on a more direct approach. "I recommend infusing the herb into the spirit by taking a handful of leaves and steeping them in gin for one or two days," she explained. Her pro-tip for infusing herbs is to taste-test the infusion daily. "Once you've reached your desired flavor profile, strain the gin, bottle it, or go straight to making your cocktail."