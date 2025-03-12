Why You Should Avoid Making Fried Chicken In The Air Fryer

We all know the magic of air fryers. From their conception in 2005 to their explosion in prominence in 2017 to their ubiquity in cooking circles today, air fryers have a very special place in the current culinary landscape, capable of cooking eggs and even a delightful way to turn Girl Scout Cookies into a whole new dessert. But some meals are best left to the traditional cooking equipment, and one of them, according to Clayton Allen, executive chef at Mineral Springs Ranch, is fried chicken.

"People might swear by their tabletop air fryers, or they might even have an oven that has an air fry setting, but they are all no match for a deep fryer," Chef Allen exclaims. His reasoning is that these cooking devices are less able to provide a balanced cooking process between the crust and the meat itself. "An oven can't cook the flour in the breading enough, and they cook too hot," he says. "You run the risk of drying your chicken out before the inside is even safe to eat."

While air fryers are capable of creating some impressively crispy skin, the lack of oil interacting with the meat as it cooks leaves it drier and lacking the signature fried chicken juiciness. After all, there's such a thing as too crunchy.