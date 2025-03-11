The Expert Way To Swap Amaretto In Cocktails

Amaretto is a delicious drink, like liquid marzipan with a texture that's earned it the title of "nectar of the gods." It's delicious on its own, in an amaretto sour, or in a caffé corretto. However, if you're not an amaretto person, it's worth knowing how to substitute it in almond-flavored cocktails. According to Kat Gallardo, master bartender at Four Flamingos, there's another mixer you can use to similar effect.

"Orgeat will be a beautiful addition to a cocktail if you're looking to complement almond flavor profiles," Gallardo says. If you're unfamiliar, orgeat is a sweet syrup made from almonds and orange flower water. It's commonly found in tropical drinks, notably the famous, Polynesian-themed mai tai as well another, lesser-known tiki drink, the Saturn, in which it stars alongside gin, passionfruit puree, and velvet falernum.

Since we're already subsituting an almond-flavored syrup in for amaretto, you may be thinking that almond extract would be another good substitute, but Gallardo didn't advise it. "In my experience, I have not seen [almond extract] put to use in a cocktail." Lighting the drink on fire, as you would with the amaretto-based Flaming Dr. Pepper is one way around this dilemma. If you're going to use almond extract, the key is extreme moderation, as it can quickly overwhelm a drink.