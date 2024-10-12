Saturn Cocktail: The 1960s Tiki Drink That Uses An Unexpected Spirit
Tiki drinks usually call to mind rum-heavy mai tais or piña coladas, served in a tall tiki-faced glass. And while a typical tiki bar is certainly stocked with plenty of dark and light rums, not all tiki drinks use this sugar cane-based liquor. The Saturn cocktail uses an unexpected spirit: gin.
The Saturn consists of gin, lemon juice, passion fruit puree, orgeat, and velvet falernum blended with crushed ice. Poured over ice in a rocks glass, it's delightfully garnished with a cherry ringed in a citrus twist. That garnish and tart passion fruit sweeten the piney juniper-based gin. The citrus amplifies the sour lemon juice, brightening the lot. Mix in floral, nutty orgeat, a liqueur, and rose or orange water for a well-rounded taste. The velvet falernum adds notes of sugar cane, lime, almond, and cloves. It's a booze-bomb ideal for watching the sun go down with your toes in the sand.
Created in 1967, J. "Popo" Galsini won the International Bartender's Association World Championship for his creation. He originally called it the X-15, named after an American rocket plane, but after a tragic accident involving the jet, he rebranded it the Saturn after the Saturn V, NASA's powerful rocket that sent people to the moon in the Apollo program during the 60s and 70s.
Other gin-based tiki cocktails
The Saturn isn't the only gin-based classic cocktail to make its way onto tiki bar menus. The Singapore Sling also highlights gin. It blends the cognac and bitter orange of Grand Marnier, holiday spices of Benedictine liqueur, richness of Heering cherry liqueur, and sharp herbal notes of Angostura bitters. Pineapple and lime juice bring a much-needed hit of fruitiness for balance, lightened by a touch of club soda.
The Bermuda Hundred cocktail gives tiki an Italian twist. The Italian red bitter, Campari, adds a spicy citrus flavor to gin. Like the Saturn, this tiki cocktail also mixes in orgeat. Pineapple and lime juice add tropical fruitiness, ideal for any beachside beverage.
Don't have orgeat and other fancy mixers? For a lightly stocked bar, try the Tropical Gin Fizz. It consists of more common kitchen ingredients, like pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water). Top everything with Sprite or club soda for bubbles, and then place a mint garnish for a refreshing zip.