The Crispy Reinvention Your Potato Salad Needs

Creamy potato salad is a classic side dish that pairs easily with several everyday meals. However, you might often wish there were more creative ways to make this popular American favorite. While essential condiments like mayonnaise and mustard are part of what makes Amish potato salad so delicious, why not try an upgraded version of this nostalgic recipe with smashed potatoes instead of boiled?

Unlike Martha Stewart's famous smashed potatoes — which are cooked once and served baked potato-style — smashed potatoes for potato salad are cooked twice using two different methods. First, the potatoes are partially cooked, flattened, and then cooked again in the oven to achieve a unique texture. These soft yet crisp potatoes add both flavor and consistency to your favorite warm-weather side dish.

To make smashed potatoes, boil unpeeled red or gold baby potatoes until they're tender enough to pierce with a fork. Once dry, transfer the potatoes to a lined baking sheet and smash them gently with the flat side of a drinking glass. Drizzle generously with olive or avocado oil, then season with salt and pepper. Roast the potatoes in your oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, until they're perfectly golden with a crisp exterior. Depending on your oven, this process takes anywhere from 20 to 50 minutes, so check them frequently. Once the potatoes are evenly roasted and fully cooled, you're ready to transform them into next-level potato salad.