The Crispy Reinvention Your Potato Salad Needs
Creamy potato salad is a classic side dish that pairs easily with several everyday meals. However, you might often wish there were more creative ways to make this popular American favorite. While essential condiments like mayonnaise and mustard are part of what makes Amish potato salad so delicious, why not try an upgraded version of this nostalgic recipe with smashed potatoes instead of boiled?
Unlike Martha Stewart's famous smashed potatoes — which are cooked once and served baked potato-style — smashed potatoes for potato salad are cooked twice using two different methods. First, the potatoes are partially cooked, flattened, and then cooked again in the oven to achieve a unique texture. These soft yet crisp potatoes add both flavor and consistency to your favorite warm-weather side dish.
To make smashed potatoes, boil unpeeled red or gold baby potatoes until they're tender enough to pierce with a fork. Once dry, transfer the potatoes to a lined baking sheet and smash them gently with the flat side of a drinking glass. Drizzle generously with olive or avocado oil, then season with salt and pepper. Roast the potatoes in your oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, until they're perfectly golden with a crisp exterior. Depending on your oven, this process takes anywhere from 20 to 50 minutes, so check them frequently. Once the potatoes are evenly roasted and fully cooled, you're ready to transform them into next-level potato salad.
How to make crispy and refreshing smashed potato salad
To make this one-of-a-kind salad, simply swap out classic boiled potatoes for smashed potatoes. Just ensure your potatoes are completely cool before combining them with your mix of veggies and condiments. You can stick with traditional mayonnaise and mustard, or balance the savoriness of smashed potatoes with a lighter homemade dressing. Since smashed potatoes are roasted with oil, consider incorporating a select combination of fresh ingredients and lighter condiments for a more balanced dish.
@christinestefaniaa
I'M OBSESSED, this is so good😮💨 #viral #foryou #recipe #potatosalad
Take a cue from TikTok, and create a dressing using a blend of cool and creamy Greek yogurt and light mayo. Then, add seasonings and chopped raw veggies like celery, cucumber, and herbs for extra brightness. Feel free to try other fresh additions, such as chopped radish or red onion. Looking for more secret ingredients to upgrade your potato salad? Consider incorporating a savory component, like crispy bacon. Once your dressing is ready, carefully mix in the smashed potatoes.
To preserve their crispy texture, make sure the smashed potatoes are the last ingredient you add to your mixing bowl. Since roasted potatoes won't stay crispy for long, aim to serve and enjoy your smashed potato salad on the same day it's prepared. While leftovers may last up to four days if properly stored in your refrigerator, the potatoes are likely to remain firm for only 24 hours.