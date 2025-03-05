The Sweet Pantry Staple You Should Use As A Chicken Glaze

In a jam and realizing you don't have the ingredients for your favorite chicken glaze? Or trying to switch up the usual weekly chicken dinner for something out-of-the-box? Try using jam instead.

While the idea of using a breakfast condiment as a glaze for proteins might seem a little out there, trust us, it'll taste great. So great, you might add this preparation to your monthly dinner rotation. Food Republic reached out to McCormick Executive Chef — yes, that McCormick — Hadar Cohen-Aviram for all the tips and tricks when it comes to utilizing jam as a glaze.

Cohen-Aviram explained the scientific reason you should reach for the jam jar: "[I]f you think about how diffusion happens in water content, it draws out some of the moisture in the chicken, and it makes for a crispier exterior ... the concentrated sugar. It's like salt ... when you have a bigger concentration of those minerals someplace, they will draw more water towards that."

The use of jam seems to be an easier, maybe even quicker, method for getting the crave-worthy crispy skin that brines are known for providing. It's not just the skin that will benefit from this switch, but the mouthfeel too. "[Jam] has some acidity in it too sometimes, and so from a mouthfeel perspective, it will give you some more flavor in a better way," she went on to say.

Don't get us — or her — wrong though, you still need to season your protein prior to adding on the glaze.