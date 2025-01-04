Yuzu Is The Trendy Citrus You Should Be Adding To Beer

Yuzu has a particular, somewhat bitter flavor, so you need to be careful about how much of it is added to a beer so that you don't overpower it. The easiest way to get a taste is to simply add a dash of fresh yuzu juice to a glass of beer. Rhon Romero says you can add it straight to the beer, or mix it with something sweet like honey to play with the flavor. "A splash or two of yuzu juice will suffice [especially] on a Pilsner beer," said Romero. "Using yuzu juice gives it a bright, citrusy note."

Romero also likes to add yuzu egg foam to the top of beers served at Hall and odo Lounge for an unexpected twist (don't worry, it's safe if you do it right). "To create an egg foam, we combine egg whites, yuzu juice, and sugar, then whip until frothy," said Romero. "For a vegan alternative, use aquafaba in place of egg whites; it froths similarly and pairs well with yuzu. Adjust sweetness to balance the tartness."

If you're ready to give it a try, yuzu should be relatively easy to find at bigger grocery stores that carry East Asian products, but if you can't find it, check out the produce section at any nearby Asian markets. You can also order it from Amazon or other specialty food shops. It'll be worth the search once you get a taste.