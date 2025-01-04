Yuzu Is The Trendy Citrus You Should Be Adding To Beer
Are you still squeezing lemon and lime into your beer for a little extra pop of flavor? It's time to update your palate because there's a different citrus fruit making a lot of waves in beer bars and cocktail lounges everywhere: yuzu. These small, yellow fruits that are native to East Asia have exploded in popularity in the U.S. in the last 10 years, and they bring some much-needed sourness to the table (or glass). For a little expert advice on how to use them, Food Republic reached out to Rhon Romero, head bartender for HALL and odo Lounge in New York City for some pointers. Most importantly, we needed to know what beers taste best with yuzu, which tastes a bit like a cross between a lemon and a mandarin orange.
"Light, crisp beers like Pilsners or wheat beers work best, as their subtle flavors complement yuzu's brightness without overpowering it," stated Romero. "The citrus notes enhance the beer's refreshing qualities." With that said, there are a couple of ways Romero suggested to add a citrusy pop of yuzu to your next pint.
Add a dash of juice or use egg foam
Yuzu has a particular, somewhat bitter flavor, so you need to be careful about how much of it is added to a beer so that you don't overpower it. The easiest way to get a taste is to simply add a dash of fresh yuzu juice to a glass of beer. Rhon Romero says you can add it straight to the beer, or mix it with something sweet like honey to play with the flavor. "A splash or two of yuzu juice will suffice [especially] on a Pilsner beer," said Romero. "Using yuzu juice gives it a bright, citrusy note."
Romero also likes to add yuzu egg foam to the top of beers served at Hall and odo Lounge for an unexpected twist (don't worry, it's safe if you do it right). "To create an egg foam, we combine egg whites, yuzu juice, and sugar, then whip until frothy," said Romero. "For a vegan alternative, use aquafaba in place of egg whites; it froths similarly and pairs well with yuzu. Adjust sweetness to balance the tartness."
If you're ready to give it a try, yuzu should be relatively easy to find at bigger grocery stores that carry East Asian products, but if you can't find it, check out the produce section at any nearby Asian markets. You can also order it from Amazon or other specialty food shops. It'll be worth the search once you get a taste.