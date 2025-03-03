How To Use Plums In Your Next Pork Dish

While meat and fruit might not seem like the most natural pairing, it's a combination that transcends cultures. Plums make for a particularly good base ingredient, with a range of uses beyond being a satisfying stand-alone snack. Even without cooking them, plums can add vibrant flavor to chicken salad and serve as an unusual but delicious complement to scallop ceviche. One specific pairing that deserves more space in your culinary mind is pork and plum, according to Scott Baptie, Sunday Times bestselling recipe book author.

"Plums can take a pork dish to the next level by adding a natural sweetness and a touch of acidity," Baptie says. "This cuts through the richness of the meat. Their tartness helps balance the fat, keeping it from feeling too heavy, while also deepening the overall flavor of the dish."

The rich fattiness of pork also breaks down the tender flesh of the fruit, with each ingredient bringing out unexpected notes in the other. This is especially true when roasting, according to Baptie. "If you roast halved plums with a bit of olive oil alongside the pork, then their juices can blend naturally with the meat," he says. Cook them skin-side down to let the juices mingle as they bake in the oven.