Plums Are The Vibrant Ingredient Your Chicken Salad Deserves

Okay, so maybe Little Jack Horner wasn't eating chicken salad when he sat in the corner and pulled out that plum back in the day, but the kid might have been onto something. Forget Christmas pie the next time you're cutting up some plums, and try tossing them into your chicken salad instead. You'll thank Little Jack when you do.

Incorporating plums into chicken salad introduces a delightful sweetness and a hint of tartness, enhancing the overall flavor of the dish. Plus, the slight acidity of plums can help balance the richness of other ingredients like mayonnaise or yogurt-based dressings. This combination creates a refreshing and vibrant dish that feels both lighter and more complex. Notably, the plums' juicy texture adds moisture, preventing the salad from ever feeling dry, and their vibrant color also makes the dish more visually appealing.

There are several ways to add plums to your chicken salad. When plums are sliced or diced, their succulent consistency spreads throughout the salad, offering a tasty burst in every bite. If you're looking for a smoother texture, you can peel your plums before adding them. However, note that leaving the skin on adds extra nutrients.