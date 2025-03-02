Can You Make Crispy Chicken Cutlets Without Breadcrumbs?

Sometimes, you want a crispy chicken cutlet, but either you've run out of breadcrumbs or, for whatever reason, you're looking for a way to make them without. While this may sound like a challenge in the kitchen, it's actually not that difficult to figure out. To learn more, we spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for insight on how to make crispy magic happen.

According to Littley, when it comes to making breadcrumb-free chicken cutlets, there are plenty of great alternatives. "Crushed nuts like almonds or pistachios give a slightly nutty flavor and a coarser texture, while grated parmesan cheese crisps up beautifully when pan-fried, giving a salty, umami-rich crust," Littley said. But if those options don't work for you, there are others to try. "Crushed cornflakes or panko-style rice crumbs also work well, creating a light and crispy exterior without traditional breadcrumbs," he added.

When choosing the right coating, consider the dish you're making. For example, crispy cutlets made with parmesan pair well with Italian-inspired meals (like chicken Milanese topped with fennel salad), while nuttier coatings may be better suited to dishes where the flavors complement one another (like pecan-crusted chicken with goat cheese).