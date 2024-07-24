The Simple Way To Ensure Your Fried Fish Comes Out As Crispy As Possible

There is nothing more disappointing than frying up a piece of fish, only for it to come out floppy and limp, with a soggy exterior that flakes off in pieces with every bite. This is why the most important thing you can do with fish is to pat it dry before you batter and fry it. Fish is full of water — after all, it comes from the ocean or fresh water and is often packaged in styrofoam and plastic, where it sits in its own juices until you slice it free around dinner time.

The more moisture present on your fish, the less crispy it will get, because moisture causes fish to steam, not fry. And since you're coating it in a wet mixture when you fry it, thoroughly drying it out beforehand is even more crucial. This trick will work well for any type of fish or dish, whether you're making a homemade fried fish sandwich, beer-battered fish and chips, or crispy fish with romesco. It's also not bad advice for frying up other kinds of protein, from pork chops to chicken thighs.