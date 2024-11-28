What's Going On With The Drink Upcharge At McDonald's?

Complaints about McDonald's drink prices are nothing new — and it isn't the only chain facing criticism. Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts have also been called out for unfair pricing, especially for upcharges on non-dairy alternatives. Social media is flooded with claims from McDonald's customers who say they've been blindsided by surprise upcharges on their drinks. These complaints have been going on for at least a decade.

One commenter, who claimed to be a former McDonald's employee, posted on Facebook that they had never been charged extra for changing a drink. However, other customers report being charged for switching from Coke to Sprite in a $5 meal — sometimes by as much as an extra 40 cents. There are also claims of charges for ice and even one instance in which a customer was allegedly charged 20 cents more because they didn't specify they wanted a small coffee, causing the drink to be automatically upgraded to a medium.

McDonald's has not commented on these claims. So, how could all this be happening? Why do prices seem to change depending on location? The answer lies in the fact that each McDonald's franchise can set its own prices. This means drink upcharges are the franchise owner's decision, not something determined by the corporation. While McDonald's is focusing on plans to expand stores and a new restaurant, CosMc's (which has the potential to compete with Starbucks due to its drink-heavy menu), the company is also facing legal challenges over these drink upcharges.