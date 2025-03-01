Why Open Shelving May Be A Huge Mistake In Your Kitchen
Crafting your dream kitchen is a big project that can take a lot of time and preparation. Whether you are ready for a total demolition or simply daydreaming about potential future renovations, there is no harm in contemplating what the ideal kitchen would look like. But while you are crafting your Pinterest boards full of inspiration pictures complete with all the fancy kitchenware your heart desires, consider skipping the open shelving.
Open shelving can be a beautiful way to display decor in a practical way — but in a kitchen, it might be one of the worst design decisions you can make. Kitchens require a ton of maintenance, cleaning, and storage given that it is where you do all of your food prep and a good amount of food enjoyment. Now, add shelves that have no protection from dust, grime, and potential culinary mishaps and you've just given yourself double the work. Open shelving in kitchens almost invites dirt to settle among them, which is less than ideal when you have open ingredients and everyday dishware that is out and exposed. Not to mention the upkeep that comes with keeping your shelves organized and aesthetically pleasing.
No amount of trendy vintage kitchen appliances can save you from the eyesore that is exposed pots and pans and open ingredients, so you might want to make the investment into cabinets. If you're worried about your kitchen getting too dark, old-school lighting is coming back and could brighten your kitchen without the fear of dusty, open shelves.
More concerns with open shelving in a kitchen
While style and cleanliness are important factors to consider, another major con against open shelving is the potential safety concerns. The lack of cabinet doors increases the risk that appliances or dishes could fall on people if not put away properly. This could be especially dangerous for families with small children, or if you live in an area where natural disasters like earthquakes or tornadoes are common. You're better off adding your own cabinet doors than relying on organizational drawer and cabinet hacks to keep your kitchen intact and safe.
Closed shelving units also protect your appliances from getting damaged. Since kitchens are constantly changing temperature and humidity as food is being cooked, leaving ingredients and tools open to that air may spoil or compromise them. Or, perhaps you have pets who, while adorable, are fond of climbing into high places and have little regard for your grandmother's china displayed on an open top shelf.
While you may be thinking, "These are far fetched scenarios," or "I will be the first and only person to be able to clean my whole kitchen top to bottom routinely without help," you are likely wrong. The kitchen is a high-traffic area full of activity, and despite the beautiful images on your Pinterest board, they don't always look perfectly pristine. Open shelving may be a wonderful design choice and could be exactly what you're looking for — just not in your kitchen.