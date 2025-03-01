Why Open Shelving May Be A Huge Mistake In Your Kitchen

Crafting your dream kitchen is a big project that can take a lot of time and preparation. Whether you are ready for a total demolition or simply daydreaming about potential future renovations, there is no harm in contemplating what the ideal kitchen would look like. But while you are crafting your Pinterest boards full of inspiration pictures complete with all the fancy kitchenware your heart desires, consider skipping the open shelving.

Open shelving can be a beautiful way to display decor in a practical way — but in a kitchen, it might be one of the worst design decisions you can make. Kitchens require a ton of maintenance, cleaning, and storage given that it is where you do all of your food prep and a good amount of food enjoyment. Now, add shelves that have no protection from dust, grime, and potential culinary mishaps and you've just given yourself double the work. Open shelving in kitchens almost invites dirt to settle among them, which is less than ideal when you have open ingredients and everyday dishware that is out and exposed. Not to mention the upkeep that comes with keeping your shelves organized and aesthetically pleasing.

No amount of trendy vintage kitchen appliances can save you from the eyesore that is exposed pots and pans and open ingredients, so you might want to make the investment into cabinets. If you're worried about your kitchen getting too dark, old-school lighting is coming back and could brighten your kitchen without the fear of dusty, open shelves.