You Can Thank The Girl Scouts For The First Official S'mores

Making s'mores has become a firepit tradition, like roasting hot dogs and sipping hot chocolate. But, where did this tradition come from? The Girl Scouts are responsible for publishing the first definitive s'mores recipe in 1927 in "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts."

The recipe was called "Some More," and its creation was attributed to troop leader Loretta Scott Crew. An August 1925 newspaper, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, included the recipe in its News From Kamp Kiwani at Hardy — a Girl Scout Camp, so it's clear the dessert was being made by the troops before the recipe was published. Then, the name s'more appeared in the 1938 "Recreational Programs for Summer Camps" by Henry William Gibson.

There are a few places where Crew may have gotten the idea for making s'mores with her scouts — after all, marshmallow roasting was a popular activity in the late 1800s. Some early 1900s American cookbooks called for confectionary sandwiches made with marshmallows and chocolate. Then, in 1913, Mallomars, featuring graham crackers and marshmallows dipped in chocolate, were introduced — with MoonPies on their heels in1917.

Publishing the recipe isn't the only way that Girl Scouts have contributed to s'mores. The organization also sells s'mores cookies. Selling cookies has been part of fundraising for Girl Scout activities since 1917, but you don't have to wait for the January-to-April selling season to enjoy the treat. It's easy to make s'mores at home or while exploring the great outdoors in proper scout fashion.