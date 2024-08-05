Why You Should Start Lacquering Your Steak

As you might guess from the name, lacquering, when used as a culinary term, refers to the highly glossy finish that you sometimes see on meat. That shiny glaze comes from a sticky, sugar-enhanced sauce, which is used to coat the meat as it cooks, and it's often used on duck, chicken, or pork dishes. But it works just as well when cooking different cuts of steak.

Lacquering adds robust flavor as well as a glossy finish, thanks to ingredients that might include a variety of savory, sweet, or sour elements. These are simply simmered and reduced down in a pan to create a tasty glaze. Umami-rich notes might come from soy or fish sauce, with wine vinegar adding tanginess. You could even brush on ready-prepared sauces, such as teriyaki. Meanwhile, the sweet ingredients (sugar, honey, or syrup) caramelize as the exterior of the meat cooks to create the lacquered appearance and consistency — it's why Alton Brown uses sugar for ridiculously crunchy bacon.

When it comes to steak, lacquering produces a flavorful crust on the outside of the rich-tasting beef. You can apply several layers of sauce during the final stages of cooking, which will start to harden thanks to the heat. The result is an incredible depth of flavor, as well as a beautifully burnished finish that contrasts especially well with the tender, juicy interior of the steak.