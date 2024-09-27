White Wine Is The Unexpected Perfect Pairing For Wagyu Steak
When considering what to drink with a rich, succulent, juicy steak, you probably instinctively think of red wine. Perhaps something big, bold, and full-bodied to match the robust beefiness. But if you're looking for a perfect pairing for Wagyu steak, then white wine might be a better bet, according to Lean Gentini, a meat sommelier and Wagyu meister as well as a judge at the international World Steak Challenge competition.
Wagyu is very different from regular USDA steak, especially when you get to the premium grades; it's why A5 Wagyu is considered the height of luxury, with a price to match. One thing that sets it apart is the much larger amount of intramuscular fat, or marbling — and this is why it suits a different kind of approach when finding the right wine match. To be rated A5, the highest possible rating, Japanese Wagyu must have a Beef Marbling Standard (BMS) score of eight to 12. By comparison, USDA Prime has the equivalent score of four to five, while USDA Choice is more like two to four.
"As for what to drink with Wagyu, because of all the marbling and high fat, I like to pair it with white wine," Gentini told us. "The higher level of acidity works really well to balance that fattiness." Exactly which white wine to choose will depend on several factors, including how marbled the steak is, and how it's cooked and served.
The white wines to try with Wagyu beef
When it comes to pairing white wine with Wagyu, "Chardonnay is a great match," expert Lean Gentini shared. "You just don't want anything that's too sweet." A good rule of thumb is that the more well-marbled the Wagyu steak is, the more full-bodied you'll want your white wine to be. It's a principle that could also be applied to non-Wagyu but still fatty pieces of meat such as a rib cut — Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut of steak for its combination of fat and lean meat.
When picking a full-bodied and buttery flavored Chardonnay, make sure it's not overly oaked as this could compete with the flavor of Wagyu steak. Alternatively, you could go for something crisper and more refreshing to act as a palate-cleanser for the rich, meltingly tender meat. A dry citrusy Riesling would pair nicely. Whatever you choose, make sure it has a good amount of acidity to counteract the fatty richness.
White wines work especially well with Wagyu beef tataki, which is very lightly seared, thinly sliced, and marinated, rather like sashimi. But if you want to experiment, Gentini has another suggestion: "Sake also works well as an alternative," he said. As with white wine, something full-bodied with high acidity is the best bet when pairing sake with food such as rich, flavorful Wagyu.