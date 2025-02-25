Why You Should Be Using Shio Koji For The Most Tender Meat

There are many ways to tenderize meat — from using a fork on a steak to employing acidic fruits as a deliciously effective way to tenderize meat. But there's one particularly effective ingredient that you might not have tried before, and it goes by the name shio koji. If, like many Americans, you're less familiar with this ingredient, don't worry. Chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval spoke to Food Republic to give a comprehensive breakdown of the Japanese product and how to use it. "Shio koji is a fermented mixture of rice koji, salt, and water that acts as a natural tenderizer," he said.

But what is rice koji? It's a fermented rice that has been introduced to the mold Aspergillus oryzae, which is a key ingredient in Japanese products like miso and soy sauce and can even be used to replicate the flavor of dry-aging in beef. Salt and water are then added to the rice koji to form a liquidy paste. "On a scientific level, the enzymes in koji — particularly proteases — break down proteins into amino acids, which enhances umami and makes meat more tender," chef Sandoval explained.

Chef Sandoval also noted that the nature of shio koji makes it a better choice for tenderizing than other common ingredients. "Compared to pineapple or yogurt, which also contain natural enzymes like bromelain or lactic acid, shio koji works more gradually, allowing for deeper flavor penetration without the risk of over-tenderizing or making the texture mushy," he informed us.