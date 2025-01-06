The Umami Hack That Makes Your Steak Taste Dry-Aged

Dry-aging has been used as a meat preservation technique for hundreds of years, but today, it enjoys popularity among gourmet restaurant chefs and meat connoisseurs alike. Tender, savory dry-aged steaks are steakhouse standbys as well as a splurge-worthy grocery item worth trying at least once — however, if you simply don't have the funds (or time), you no longer need to break the bank to emulate that aged flavor. All you need is some porcini mushroom powder.

While it's difficult to replicate the deep, funky flavor created by the dry-aging process, the nutty umami profile of porcini mushrooms can serve as a viable facsimile. There are various mushroom powder seasonings you can buy online or at specialty grocers, but you can also easily make your own version for cheap. Simply blend fully dehydrated mushrooms into a coarse powder, then mix it into whatever seasoning rub you like to use on your steaks.

If you can't find porcinis (whether powdered or dried), or you want to experiment to find the perfect flavor for you, dried shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for or added to the porcinis. This cuts some of the funkiness that can make dry-aged steak overwhelming for some people. Another twist is to try adding the mushroom powder to a mix of ground coffee, brown sugar, black pepper, and salt for a sweet and salty coating on your grilled steak, which really hits those complex aged notes.