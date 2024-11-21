Over 160k Pounds Of Ground Beef Have Been Recalled For E. Coli Risk. Here's What To Know

As of this writing, illnesses connected to this ground beef outbreak are contained to one state, but FSIS and Wolverine Packing Co. have urged restaurant locations across the country to search for and throw out any affected products. Foods that contain traces of E. coli are extremely dangerous when handled and ingested, and saving money is not worth the risk.

Milder symptoms of E. coli infection include indigestion, stomach pains, and a low fever. It can take up to eight days after ingesting contaminated food for symptoms to develop, and most people recover within seven days. However, this bacteria can cause serious health issues and even death in certain at-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.

Beyond keeping up with recalls and avoiding potentially contaminated foods, practicing safe storage solutions and proper food handling will limit your risk of contracting illness. Be sure to wash your hands both before and after coming into contact with any raw meat products. Store your ground beef in an airtight container and transfer it from the fridge to the freezer if you do not intend to cook and consume it within 48 hours of purchase.