Over 160k Pounds Of Ground Beef Have Been Recalled For E. Coli Risk. Here's What To Know
Restaurant staff across the United States should double-check the ground beef in their fridges, following news of yet another E. coli outbreak for 2024. On November 20, the Food Safety and Inspection Service(FSIS) announced a recall on 167,277 pounds of ground beef from Wolverine Packing Company. Both fresh and frozen ground beef products packaged and distributed by the Detroit, Michigan-based facility could be potentially contaminated. These products were shipped to restaurants nationwide, and can be identified by the establishment number "EST. 2574B." The full list of products including best-by dates, product labels, and item codes can be found on the FSIS announcement on the USDA website.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture was initially alerted to multiple cases of illness connected to the ingestion of ground beef products. FSIS investigation later established a link to Wolverine Packing Co.'s facility. After testing, a ground beef product from the plant registered as positive for E. coli. At the time of writing, 15 people in Minnesota have contracted this dangerous kind of food poisoning.
This is not the first E. coli outbreak to give consumers pause about consuming ground beef. Back in May 2024, Walmart recalled 8 tons of ground beef after routine testing uncovered traces of E. coli. In October, McDonald's responded to an E. coli outbreak by briefly removing its Quarter Pounders from menus. While the menu item later returned, the incident caused a massive drop in McDonald's customers.
Restaurants are encouraged to dispose of contaminated ground beef
As of this writing, illnesses connected to this ground beef outbreak are contained to one state, but FSIS and Wolverine Packing Co. have urged restaurant locations across the country to search for and throw out any affected products. Foods that contain traces of E. coli are extremely dangerous when handled and ingested, and saving money is not worth the risk.
Milder symptoms of E. coli infection include indigestion, stomach pains, and a low fever. It can take up to eight days after ingesting contaminated food for symptoms to develop, and most people recover within seven days. However, this bacteria can cause serious health issues and even death in certain at-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.
Beyond keeping up with recalls and avoiding potentially contaminated foods, practicing safe storage solutions and proper food handling will limit your risk of contracting illness. Be sure to wash your hands both before and after coming into contact with any raw meat products. Store your ground beef in an airtight container and transfer it from the fridge to the freezer if you do not intend to cook and consume it within 48 hours of purchase.