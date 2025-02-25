Blend Up Popcorn For A Tasty Addition To Your Baked Goods

As far as pantry items go, popcorn is incredibly versatile. Whether you go savory or sweet, there are endless possibilities. You can top popcorn with nutritional yeast for the perfect umami-rich snack, season it with boxed macaroni and cheese mix for a cheesy treat, or make black pepper and blue cheese popcorn. If you're in the mood for something sweet, popcorn is amazing drizzled with chocolate and caramel or as a garnish atop butterscotch ice cream. You can even eat popcorn as an alternative to breakfast cereal or use it to make frozen caramel popcorn pops. Here's one use you may not have thought of, though — using popcorn to make flour.

In this video posted by the YouTube channel Simple or Not Kitchen, the narrator shows how she uses popcorn to make cornbread. She uses her blender to grind popped kernels into a fine flour. She then simply combines the flour with cornbread mix, eggs, and milk to create her batter and bakes it as normal. When we first heard about this hack for popcorn cornbread, we envisioned a pan of cornbread chock full of chunky bits of popcorn, but this is not the case. Once ground, the popcorn flour blends well with the mix to create a fluffy, delicious cornbread. The YouTuber also mentions that you can use popcorn flour to make bread or thicken gravy, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. This DIY flour is a great addition to a variety of baked goods.