The Unique Giada De Laurentiis Hack For The Small Amounts Of Pasta Left In The Box

Many know the experience all too well when making pasta — you look down in the box to see the dreaded stragglers sitting (quite sadly) at the bottom. It's not enough to make a full meal, but there's not so little left that you'd consider tossing it. So, inevitably, you stick the package back in the cupboard to sit with the endless graveyard of other leftover noodles. The good news for the misfit pasta — now is its time to make a comeback with a vengeance in this delicious kitchen sink baked pasta recipe from none other than the Italian cook herself, Giada de Laurentiis.

For this recipe, you'll use one whole pound of pasta in whatever mix you have. The only rule is that the pasta shapes should be around the same size to ensure they cook at the same rate. De Laurentiis pairs the cooked pasta with some cooked meat and sauteed vegetables.

Once all of the ingredients are cooked, you stir the meat, veggies, and noodle mixture (with a bit of the pasta water) with one jar of marinara sauce, one cup each of ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. In no time, you've got a cheesy and meaty concoction ready to be stuffed into an oven-safe dish. Before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes, top it off with 1½ more cups of cheese and your heart's desire of breadcrumbs for a beautifully crunchy texture.