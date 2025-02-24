You Should Be Dressing Your Salad Twice — With 2 Different Dressings

We're just gonna say it: Salads deserve better. These days, there's no excuse for a dry, uninspiring pile of leaves on the side of your plate. Luckily, there's an easy hack for achieving the most perfectly curated salad beyond just picking the ingredients — dressing your salad not once but twice. Layering two different dressings can instantly elevate a lackluster bowl of greens into something gourmet. Start by tossing your greens in a light vinaigrette. A basic combination of olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and a pinch of salt is all you need to give those leaves a perfectly tangy base without weighing them down.

Once your greens have been covered in dressing one, you can move on to any vegetables, grains, meats, and legumes for dressing two. A more substantial, fat-based dressing, like a creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing, will not only add depth and contrast but will keep you fuller for longer. Instead of mixing it in, simply drizzle it over the toppings, allowing each distinct flavor from your salad to come through. This ingenious approach prevents the heavier dressing from overpowering the delicate greens while ensuring that every bite has the perfect balance of crispiness and creaminess.