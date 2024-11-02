Minnesota's Original Hot Dish Included Only 3 Basic Ingredients

If you're not from the Midwest, you may have only just heard about hot dish when Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz shared his own recipes for the iconic casserole while on the campaign trail. With hot dish thrust into the national spotlight, Americans unfamiliar with Midwestern cuisine naturally had many burning questions about it. Like many folksy foods, we can't pinpoint hot dish's exact origins, but we know that the name first appeared in a 1930 cookbook by the Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid of Mankato, Minnesota. And there, we can see that the original recipe recorded relies on three simple ingredients: ground beef, elbow macaroni, and canned peas.

Anyone who knows hot dish has surely noticed that this historic recipe is missing a core element of the regional favorite: cream soup. Campbell's didn't launch its cream of mushroom canned soups until 1934, but shortly afterward it became the signature base of the hot dish. Though Walz' "Turkey Trot Tater-tot" hot dish doesn't include a can of creamed mushroom, it does mix in whole milk, half and half, flour, and baby bella mushrooms for a similar binding effect.