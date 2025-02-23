Can You Reheat A McDonald's Burger In The Wrapper?

Chrissy Teigen does it, so how bad can it be? (Don't worry, that question was rhetorical.) The "it" we're referring to is microwaving your refrigerated, hours-old McDonald's cheeseburger (which the chain sells millions of daily) in its original wrapper for about 30 seconds. The idea is that the closed wrapper will not only trap in the heat to warm up your patty, but it'll also steam the cheese and the bun.

Does this method work? Sure. However, way back in the day (we're talking pre-2024), there was one huge drawback you needed to know about: The presence of PFAS — or per- and polyfluoralkyl substances, more commonly known as "forever chemicals" — in the wrappers that most fast food restaurants used, which were particularly dangerous when microwaved. These PFAS have been linked to some types of cancers, among other conditions.

It seems these PFAS were part of the anti-grease agent that manufacturers applied to the wrappers, designed to prevent leakage from fatty foods or foods cooked in oil. Fortunately, this is no longer the case — the FDA worked out a deal with wrapper manufacturers in 2020 to stop the sale of these harmful items, and as of February 2024, they're no longer on the market. So, if you feel comfortable doing so, microwave those burgers in their packaging to your heart's content.