How To Add A Spicy Kick To Your Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese tastes fairly mild, which means it's a vessel that's open for flavor. Its versatility is partially why there are so many unexpected ways to use cottage cheese. When you want to impart some spiciness, there are plenty of options that can help pack a punch. One of the key ones is chili crisp oil, which can give your lackluster bowl of cottage cheese a spicy, savory, umami, and salty kick of flavor. Simply drizzle a tablespoon or so over the top of your cottage cheese for a powerful burst of flavor and crunch in seconds.
The grocery store variety of this concoction is more than good enough to curate a yummy snack. However, if you're feeling like a go-getter, you can make your own DIY chili crisp recipe to impart whatever specific tastes you most enjoy by combining oil, chile peppers, garlic, peppercorns, chile flakes, smoked paprika, MSG, and some sweetener. The positive of customization is making a blend that suits your tastes — if you're a garlic lover, put more garlic, and if you want it to be milder, use fewer chile peppers.
More ways to spice up cottage cheese
Chili crisp oil is a quick, effective, and tasty choice for upgrading cottage cheese. You could also consider topping your bowl with your favorite chunky salsa for pops of tomato, onion, and a lightly sweet and spicy touch with every bite. Try something inspired by your favorite breakfast items, such as elevated avocado toast. You'll want to top your bowl of cottage cheese with avocado, a few shakes of red chile pepper flakes, and flaky sea salt for this rendition. The creamy, rich avocado mixes perfectly with the flecks of heat from the chile flakes, and the salt brings a little crunch and enhances all of the savory tastes.
When you need a heartier idea, consider making a protein-packed Buffalo chicken dip with cottage cheese that hits the spicy notes you're craving. The tangy heat of the Buffalo sauce, combined with protein-packed chicken, ranch seasoning, and creamy cheese, is out of this world. Combining these elements and popping them in the microwave or oven will give you a warm, zesty kick that's ready for dipping or eating by the spoonful.