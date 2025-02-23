How To Add A Spicy Kick To Your Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese tastes fairly mild, which means it's a vessel that's open for flavor. Its versatility is partially why there are so many unexpected ways to use cottage cheese. When you want to impart some spiciness, there are plenty of options that can help pack a punch. One of the key ones is chili crisp oil, which can give your lackluster bowl of cottage cheese a spicy, savory, umami, and salty kick of flavor. Simply drizzle a tablespoon or so over the top of your cottage cheese for a powerful burst of flavor and crunch in seconds.

The grocery store variety of this concoction is more than good enough to curate a yummy snack. However, if you're feeling like a go-getter, you can make your own DIY chili crisp recipe to impart whatever specific tastes you most enjoy by combining oil, chile peppers, garlic, peppercorns, chile flakes, smoked paprika, MSG, and some sweetener. The positive of customization is making a blend that suits your tastes — if you're a garlic lover, put more garlic, and if you want it to be milder, use fewer chile peppers.