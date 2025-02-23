How To Turn Leftover Basil Into A Vibrant Herb Oil

Condiments like homemade chili oil for improving eggs, Asian dishes, or even spicy margaritas, are having a moment, but chefs have been relying on the transformative power of infused oils for ages. While chili crisp and truffle oil might dominate today's menus, the applications of such ingredients go far beyond that. One delicious and surprisingly versatile option that you can make at home is basil oil.

The process for making basil oil is simple. All you need are the two ingredients in the name: basil and oil. While you can use olive oil, try a neutral oil like grapeseed for a restaurant-quality outcome. Blend a large handful of basil with a small amount of oil, then cook on medium-low heat for a half hour to let the flavor and color of the basil infuse fully into the oil. Then strain the oil and its ready to use in all your favorite recipes.

If you want to ensure you have the most vibrant green color, there are two helpful tricks. The first is to blanch the basil leaves before blending them. To do this, add basil leaves to salted boiling water for 30 seconds, then strain the leaves under cold water and pat them dry. This will help maintain the color even as the oil sits in the fridge. The second trick is to cool the bowl of strained oil in an ice bath at the end of the infusion process, which stops it from overcooking and losing its bright color.