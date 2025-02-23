How To Turn Leftover Basil Into A Vibrant Herb Oil
Condiments like homemade chili oil for improving eggs, Asian dishes, or even spicy margaritas, are having a moment, but chefs have been relying on the transformative power of infused oils for ages. While chili crisp and truffle oil might dominate today's menus, the applications of such ingredients go far beyond that. One delicious and surprisingly versatile option that you can make at home is basil oil.
The process for making basil oil is simple. All you need are the two ingredients in the name: basil and oil. While you can use olive oil, try a neutral oil like grapeseed for a restaurant-quality outcome. Blend a large handful of basil with a small amount of oil, then cook on medium-low heat for a half hour to let the flavor and color of the basil infuse fully into the oil. Then strain the oil and its ready to use in all your favorite recipes.
If you want to ensure you have the most vibrant green color, there are two helpful tricks. The first is to blanch the basil leaves before blending them. To do this, add basil leaves to salted boiling water for 30 seconds, then strain the leaves under cold water and pat them dry. This will help maintain the color even as the oil sits in the fridge. The second trick is to cool the bowl of strained oil in an ice bath at the end of the infusion process, which stops it from overcooking and losing its bright color.
How to use homemade basil oil
When it comes to using basil oil in cooking, it's important to remember that its primary function is as a finishing oil rather than a cooking oil. Drizzling it on eggs or avocado toast is a perfect way to add extra depth of flavor to your breakfast spread, but the uses don't stop there.
It's a common culinary practice to add a few drops of olive oil on top of your soup, and adding a swirl of basil oil before serving is an easy way to take canned tomato soup to a whole other level. Not only does it enhance the flavor, since basil and tomato are as natural a partnership as cookie dough and ice cream, but it also elevates the texture, to make what could be a hum-drum canned lunch velvety and flavorful.
Basil oil also adds the perfect touch to steak, and can make a cheap cut taste restaurant-worthy. It's also wonderful with roasted potatoes or other roasted vegetables. A drizzle of basil oil can transform your favorite takeout pizza into a treat to look forward to. In summer, top your fresh ripe tomatoes with a spoonful and mop up the juices with a crusty baguette. Finally, try adding a drizzle of basil oil to vanilla ice cream for an outside-the-box dessert idea.