How To Elevate Canned Tomato Soup With Your Favorite Flavored Oil

While making it yourself is always satisfying, nothing beats the sheer convenience and comforting, nostalgic taste of canned tomato soup. There are many ways to upgrade canned soup, and one especially easy way to give your bowl a boost is also incredibly quick and extra-tasty. It simply involves drizzling a swirl of flavored oil over the top of the soup before serving it.

The oil to go for will depend on the can in question since different brands of canned tomato soup have different flavor profiles and can be sweet, salty, spicy, or creamy. In general, oils flavored with garlic or fragrant herbs such as basil make great partners for tomatoes. Add a little heat and smokiness with a drizzle of chili oil, or bring a burst of freshness with lemon oil.

As well as enhancing the taste, oil also adds a luxurious mouthfeel to basic canned soup. But be careful not to pour too much — use a bottle with a spout or partly cover the opening with your thumb so you get a controlled drizzle rather than an oily mess. To really take your soup to the next level, try making your own flavored oil, which means you can put your own spin on it and create flavors you might not find in the grocery store. It's a simple process and means you'll have an instant flavor enhancer ready to give soups (and other dishes) a boost.