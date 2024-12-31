Sushi Grade Vs Sashimi Grade Fish: What's The Difference?

When it comes to dishes that intimidate home cooks, few spring to mind faster than serving raw meat and fish — whether it's a tuna crudo for a salad, a classic steak tartare, or, of course, sushi and sashimi. Those latter two are just a few among a litany of Japanese culinary terms that are often bandied about by armchair chefs who don't really understand their meanings, and it can create a world of confusion for the would-be at-home sushi chef. There's a lot of information out there about serving raw fish, and not all of it is helpful.

Two of the most commonly used terms when talking about fish that are supposedly safe to eat raw are "sushi grade" and "sashimi grade." They're most often used by fishmongers to signify that certain fish they serve is — at least according to them — appropriate for raw consumption. But what's the difference between them?

The answer is, frustratingly: not very much, if anything at all. The two terms are commonly used interchangeably, with the only difference sometimes being that "sashimi grade" fish is often marketed as the best type of fish for sashimi, referring to particular cuts with a slightly higher fat content (think fatty tuna or salmon belly). At the end of the day, though, there isn't really much of a difference — so if you're agonizing over the two, don't fret!