Punch Up Your Store-Bought Hummus With This Brilliant Hot Water Hack

Store-bought hummus can be a thing of great convenience — not everyone has the time to make hummus from scratch — but let's be real: It can be a bit lacking. Beyond having a less inspiring flavor, its texture is usually thicker and drier than when you order it in a restaurant or whip it up at home. Keeping hummus in colder temperatures, while necessary to preserve it, is partially responsible for this less-than-ideal state. When hummus is chilled in the fridge, it hardens and all the flavors dial down, turning into more of a thick bland paste than the smooth, flavorsome dip we know it can be. This makes it significantly less enjoyable (and practical) to eat — not what you're looking for when you need a creamy dip to dunk something into.

The secret to improving your hummus in an instant? Heat. This method mimics the traditional way hummus is enjoyed. Did you know hummus is not supposed to be served cold? In the Middle East, the birthplace of this most beloved dip, hummus is served either at room temperature or warm, never cold. First, microwave your hummus — to take the cold out of it. But then, because, microwaving can dry it out or cause it to seize slightly, and that's where a splash of hot water comes in.

After microwaving, whisk in a bit of hot water to loosen it back to a silky consistency. Warm hummus has a comforting, porridge-like quality that's a perfect base for a variety of dishes. So whether you're prepping for a dinner party or just enjoying a snack for one, this trick will make store-bought hummus feel more indulgent every time.