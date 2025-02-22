Punch Up Your Store-Bought Hummus With This Brilliant Hot Water Hack
Store-bought hummus can be a thing of great convenience — not everyone has the time to make hummus from scratch — but let's be real: It can be a bit lacking. Beyond having a less inspiring flavor, its texture is usually thicker and drier than when you order it in a restaurant or whip it up at home. Keeping hummus in colder temperatures, while necessary to preserve it, is partially responsible for this less-than-ideal state. When hummus is chilled in the fridge, it hardens and all the flavors dial down, turning into more of a thick bland paste than the smooth, flavorsome dip we know it can be. This makes it significantly less enjoyable (and practical) to eat — not what you're looking for when you need a creamy dip to dunk something into.
The secret to improving your hummus in an instant? Heat. This method mimics the traditional way hummus is enjoyed. Did you know hummus is not supposed to be served cold? In the Middle East, the birthplace of this most beloved dip, hummus is served either at room temperature or warm, never cold. First, microwave your hummus — to take the cold out of it. But then, because, microwaving can dry it out or cause it to seize slightly, and that's where a splash of hot water comes in.
After microwaving, whisk in a bit of hot water to loosen it back to a silky consistency. Warm hummus has a comforting, porridge-like quality that's a perfect base for a variety of dishes. So whether you're prepping for a dinner party or just enjoying a snack for one, this trick will make store-bought hummus feel more indulgent every time.
Easily elevate your store-bought hummus
If you're feeling extra adventurous, try swapping out the hot water for a small splash of aquafaba (yes, your chickpea water! Stop throwing it out and use it as an egg substitute), which will add some extra fluffiness to the texture. This works because aquafaba mimics how egg whites behave, lending a fluffy texture to the dishes it's whisked into. If you want to take your store-bought hummus to even higher levels, stir in some lemon juice, and top it all off with a sprinkle of paprika and a drizzle of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Or kick up the level of spice a notch and add garlic and jalapeño for a creamy but piquant bite.
For added indulgence, turn up the heat even more and try baking your hummus. Baking it has become a popular trend, with people adding savory ingredients like roasted vegetables, herbs, or cheese to turn it into a rich, warm base. Pour your store-bought hummus into an oven-safe dish and bake at 400 Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.
You can experiment further by topping the hummus with additions like caramelized onions, roasted garlic, or cherry tomatoes to add extra depth once they've all cooked together. After baking, the hummus becomes irresistibly gooey, making it perfect for dipping so serve it with crunchy chips and fresh veggies or as a base for a salad (simply load the other ingredients on top). It is customary in Lebanon to serve warm hummus topped with spiced ground beef for a complete meal, or to enjoy it alongside other dips such as baba ganoush.