The Tangy Vegetable You Should Be Adding To Your Grilled Cheese
There are tons of tips out there for how to craft a top-notch grilled cheese sandwich but one simple addition can take your grilled cheese from ordinary to over the top: pickles. The combination of crisp pickles with melty cheese is a match made in grilled cheese heaven. And it's not only an ideal textural pairing. Additionally, acidic pickles complement the creaminess of cheese which is why you've likely seen the two together in other formats. Cornichons are often featured on cheese and charcuterie boards while cheese-wrapped spears have had their time to shine on social media. So it makes sense to bring the two together in a nostalgic and comforting sandwich, too.
Choosing your cheese is the first place to start. Nearly any cheese you'd typically use for grilled cheese will work, but sharp cheddar, provolone, or Swiss are popular pairings with pickles. If you're looking for maximum flavor and meltiness, try taking Alton Brown's advice and using a combination of extra sharp cheddar and Gruyère. For the pickles, choose your favorite store-bought brand or make your own with a few simple ingredients. Dill pickles are always a winning choice, but a bread-and-butter variety will work as well.
Then, building the grilled cheese is as easy as merely adding a layer of sliced pickles onto the sandwich. Just be sure to first use a clean kitchen towel or paper towel to make sure excess brine doesn't make your sandwich soggy.
Add layers of pickled flavor to your grilled cheese
If a few chips of pickled goodness isn't enough for you, there are a few other ways to add more flavor to the grilled cheese. First, try swapping out some or all of your typical cheese with a dill-infused version like havarti or smear some dill pickle cream cheese onto the bread. Or, just sprinkle a little extra dried or fresh dill on the filling. Want to add a little extra crunch? Slip in some sturdy dill pickle potato chips or crackers before you close it up.
As for the exterior of the sandwich, there are some options for elevating that, too. Whether you're on team mayo or team butter to achieve the perfect level of crispiness, either can be infused with a little bit of pickle juice before you spread it on. And if you do use pickly mayonnaise, don't sleep on slathering it on the inside of the sandwich. Or if you have some extra time and feel like getting crafty in the kitchen, you can whip up a loaf of homemade bread made with brine.
Finally, the dilly deliciousness needn't end at your melty masterpiece. Make it into a full meal by pairing it with a salad spritzed with pickle juice or serve the sandwich with some veggies and hummus with pickles. Then, wash it all down with a zesty margarita that packs a punch of pickle flavor.