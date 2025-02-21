The Tangy Vegetable You Should Be Adding To Your Grilled Cheese

There are tons of tips out there for how to craft a top-notch grilled cheese sandwich but one simple addition can take your grilled cheese from ordinary to over the top: pickles. The combination of crisp pickles with melty cheese is a match made in grilled cheese heaven. And it's not only an ideal textural pairing. Additionally, acidic pickles complement the creaminess of cheese which is why you've likely seen the two together in other formats. Cornichons are often featured on cheese and charcuterie boards while cheese-wrapped spears have had their time to shine on social media. So it makes sense to bring the two together in a nostalgic and comforting sandwich, too.

Choosing your cheese is the first place to start. Nearly any cheese you'd typically use for grilled cheese will work, but sharp cheddar, provolone, or Swiss are popular pairings with pickles. If you're looking for maximum flavor and meltiness, try taking Alton Brown's advice and using a combination of extra sharp cheddar and Gruyère. For the pickles, choose your favorite store-bought brand or make your own with a few simple ingredients. Dill pickles are always a winning choice, but a bread-and-butter variety will work as well.

Then, building the grilled cheese is as easy as merely adding a layer of sliced pickles onto the sandwich. Just be sure to first use a clean kitchen towel or paper towel to make sure excess brine doesn't make your sandwich soggy.