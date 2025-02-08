Pair Your Hummus With One Ingredient For A Tangy Kick

You might not expect it, but dill pickles can take regular hummus to a whole new level. Hummus, a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine, typically blends chickpeas and tahini into a smooth, creamy dip. Adding dill pickles introduces a burst of tangy flavor that brightens the hummus, creating a profile that's both familiar and refreshingly different. This simple addition transforms a classic dip into something completely new. For an even bolder twist, try adding a splash of pickle brine to the mix.

One of the easiest ways to try this combination is with store-bought hummus. Simply chop up some dill pickles and mix them into your favorite brand. For a smoother texture, blend the chopped pickles with the hummus using a food processor. Before blending, add a tablespoon of pickle brine with your freshly chopped dill pickle for extra flavor. If you like a little heat, throw in a few slices of pickled jalapeños along with the pickles, or personalize your dip with homemade refrigerated pickles for even more vibrancy. For an extra savory layer, marinate your pickles in a packet of ranch seasoning before adding them to the hummus.

Making hummus from scratch allows for complete control over the ingredients. A basic homemade hummus includes canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil blended until smooth — the perfect canvas for experimentation.