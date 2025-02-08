Pair Your Hummus With One Ingredient For A Tangy Kick
You might not expect it, but dill pickles can take regular hummus to a whole new level. Hummus, a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine, typically blends chickpeas and tahini into a smooth, creamy dip. Adding dill pickles introduces a burst of tangy flavor that brightens the hummus, creating a profile that's both familiar and refreshingly different. This simple addition transforms a classic dip into something completely new. For an even bolder twist, try adding a splash of pickle brine to the mix.
One of the easiest ways to try this combination is with store-bought hummus. Simply chop up some dill pickles and mix them into your favorite brand. For a smoother texture, blend the chopped pickles with the hummus using a food processor. Before blending, add a tablespoon of pickle brine with your freshly chopped dill pickle for extra flavor. If you like a little heat, throw in a few slices of pickled jalapeños along with the pickles, or personalize your dip with homemade refrigerated pickles for even more vibrancy. For an extra savory layer, marinate your pickles in a packet of ranch seasoning before adding them to the hummus.
Making hummus from scratch allows for complete control over the ingredients. A basic homemade hummus includes canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil blended until smooth — the perfect canvas for experimentation.
Different types of dill pickles to use and dishes to make
When choosing the right dill pickles for your hummus, keep in mind there are different types available. Real dill pickles are slowly fermented with dill weed, giving them that bright and earthy taste. Kosher dill pickles have garlic added to the brine, making them taste stronger — while Polish dill pickles have more spices like mustard seed, garlic, and black peppercorn, giving them spiciness and bite. Trying different types of dill pickles lets you change up the taste of your hummus or dips to match what you like (and what you're serving the hummus with).
Since dill pickle hummus has a tangy yet refreshing flavor, it pairs well with a variety of options like salty pretzels, roasted vegetables, edamame, and green beans. If you want to use it for more than a simple dip, you can spread the hummus on a bagel with smoked lox and capers for a salty and smoky flavor. Or pair it with a grilled lamb shank or spiced lamb kabob for a zesty, bright meal. If you're looking for a more filling option, grab a couple of slices of sourdough bread, slather the dill pickle hummus on each slice, add prosciutto, feta cheese, and roasted red peppers for a tasty sandwich.