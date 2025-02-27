The Easy Citrus Tip To Make Your Store-Bought Margarita Mix Taste Fresh

Adding fresh lime juice is a great starting point, but there are other ways to liven up store-bought margarita mix to make this drink like a pro. A bit of grapefruit juice can contribute both sweetness and a pleasant tartness that complements the lime. For a taste of summer, watermelon juice is a refreshing addition. If you want a spicier margarita, muddle jalapeño slices into your drink or use jalapeño-infused tequila for a kick. Or take a page out of our spicy margarita recipe and muddle some sliced red peppers into your glass for a bit of kick.

You can also experiment with different spirits. Switch out some or all of the tequila with mezcal for a smoky flavor. If you're after a stronger drink, try using (legal) moonshine instead of tequila, as many moonshines come in fruit flavors, like cherry, blueberry, peach, or apple, that can create a different take on your margarita. Consider adding muddled orange slices with some mint and a few dashes of bitters for a more aromatic and fresh take on your store-bought margarita mix. Or, throw some fruit in the blender with the mix, like frozen strawberries, to easily make your own fruit-flavored frozen margarita.

If you've got some time, you can make your own margarita mix from scratch. All you need is lime juice, sugar, and water. Start by making simple syrup by combining granulated sugar and water in a pan over heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves, then let it cool. From there, combine the cooled simple syrup with the fresh lime juice and stir until everything is mixed well, then voila, you have your homemade mix.