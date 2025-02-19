Black Tea Vs Milk Tea: What's The Difference?

China, 2737 BC. The emperor (and amateur herbalist) Shen Nung is sitting underneath a camellia sinensis tree while a servant is boiling some water for him to drink. A gust of wind blows some leaves from the tree into the pot, and Nung, curious to see their effect, drinks the resulting infusion — the first cup of tea. Over the last four thousand years (give or take), tea has become one of the world's most beloved drinks, with almost every culture having its own spin on it — from the fragrant teas of Turkey (the nation that drinks more than anyone else,) to the smokey aromas of lapsang souchong. The two most commonly found variations of tea, though, are simple: Black tea and milk tea. But what really sets them apart?

There's really only one big distinction that matters: Milk tea is black tea with milk in it. They're brewed in the same way, from the same plant — the aforementioned camellia sinensis leaf, aka the tea plant. The leaves are oxidized, before being steeped in hot water (not quite boiling water, but rather at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit) for 3 to 5 minutes. The only difference, really, is what is added after the fact.