Black Tea Vs Milk Tea: What's The Difference?
China, 2737 BC. The emperor (and amateur herbalist) Shen Nung is sitting underneath a camellia sinensis tree while a servant is boiling some water for him to drink. A gust of wind blows some leaves from the tree into the pot, and Nung, curious to see their effect, drinks the resulting infusion — the first cup of tea. Over the last four thousand years (give or take), tea has become one of the world's most beloved drinks, with almost every culture having its own spin on it — from the fragrant teas of Turkey (the nation that drinks more than anyone else,) to the smokey aromas of lapsang souchong. The two most commonly found variations of tea, though, are simple: Black tea and milk tea. But what really sets them apart?
There's really only one big distinction that matters: Milk tea is black tea with milk in it. They're brewed in the same way, from the same plant — the aforementioned camellia sinensis leaf, aka the tea plant. The leaves are oxidized, before being steeped in hot water (not quite boiling water, but rather at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit) for 3 to 5 minutes. The only difference, really, is what is added after the fact.
What sets black tea apart?
Black tea is the purest expression of any particular tea leaf. It has a strong, tannic, malty, slightly acidic flavor profile, with bitter notes and fruity overtones that can vary depending on what tea leaves are used, and where those tea leaves are grown. Much like wine, the terroir of a particular tea plantation can greatly affect the taste, especially when there's no milk or sugar to help mask those flavors — Earl Grey, for example, is infused with bergamot, giving it an intense, citrusy, floral profile. Black tea is light and thin in texture, allowing the natural aromas found in the leaves to be particularly prominent when it comes to the taste. It's typically served plain, or with subtle sweeteners like lemon, honey, or sugar.
Black tea is enjoyed just about everywhere, from its home country, China, where it's normally found in the oolong variety, to India, where the most common variety is assamica, which has notes of spicy cardamom, and fresh green apple. It's most commonly drunk alongside breakfast, but can be consumed anywhere, at any time — its gentle caffeination makes it the perfect instant pick-me-up.
Milk tea is milder, and often sweeter
Milk tea, meanwhile, is typically much milder in flavor, with the milk diluting the acidity and robustness of the black tea resulting in a mellower, more "friendly" palate. It's also subtly sweet — or profoundly so, depending on the variety and how much sugar is used. Thai milk tea, for example, is usually served with a healthy amount of sugar and condensed milk, which gives it a deep, complex sweetness. That dairy also contributes to the mouthfeel of milk tea, which is typically much smoother and thicker than that of its black counterpart.
Milk tea has its own cultural currency. In Britain (though now all over the world), a light splash of milk is often added to black tea to create the centerpiece of the traditional high tea – an English national icon and a great way to wash down a plate of fresh scones. Bubble tea, meanwhile, is the iconic drink of Taiwan, where super sweet milk tea is served over ice, with little "bubbles" of tapioca that you can happily chew on as you enjoy your tea. This makes for a refreshing drink and a quick snack all in one. Of course, no discussion of milk tea is complete without a mention of masala chai, a milk tea from India infused with cane sugar and spices such as cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom — and no, it's not called "chai tea:" Chai means tea in Hindi, so saying "chai tea" is really just calling it "tea tea!"